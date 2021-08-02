Why is trash piling up in Williamson County? Constable now looking for culprits

Williamson County Constable on the lookout for people trashing his district

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) —The trash is piling up in Williamson County, and Precinct 4 Constable Paul Leal has had enough of it.

“I don’t want to use taxpayer money to clean this up,” Leal said. “I want them to come out and clean it and sweat out here.”

In a Facebook video post, Leal can be seen showing the illegal dumping site and asking whoever did it to fess up.

This year alone he’s responded to more than 100 illegal dumping cases. Cleanup of these sites costs county taxpayers more than $100,00 a year.

The latest dumping site was called in by a resident to County Commissioner Russ Boles’ office. Michael Cooper, Commissioner Boles’ chief of staff, took the call and went out to the scene on County Road 345, just south of Granger.

“I came out and checked it out myself and reached out to the constable’s office,” Cooper said.

Leal says the more rural areas and backroads are popular because no one is around.

“The farther east you get, the more cows you have than people,” Leal said.

But don’t think that means he isn’t watching. There are four surveillance cameras around the county and more are on the way.

“I think right now we have three active arrest warrants,” Leal said.

Those warrants are for people they’ve caught on camera, but they are trying to find the culprits in other ways, as well.

“We find mail, magazine subscription, anything that has a lead,” Leal said.

Once they find something they make calls and usually find the suspect.

“We will catch you and put you in jail,” Leal said.

You can be charged with a felony for illegal dumping and Leal says there have been arrests made. There is a program that reduces the penalty, but only if the offender admits to the crime and cleans it up within 48 hours.

So far, this year seven people have been arrested for illegal dumping.

If you see someone illegally dumping trash, or know someone who has, contact Leal.