WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Constable Paul Leal said illegal dumping in his jurisdiction of Precinct 4 comes at a cost to the county and private property owners.

In 2022, Leal said his office received more than 800 reports of illegal dumping – some of which were on private property.

If debris or trash is illegally dumped on private property, Leal said unfortunately the cost of cleaning it up is usually paid by the property owner.

He said it’s not uncommon for the county to make some type of accommodation for clean up, but it’s not a guarantee.

As debris from the February ice storm piles up, so does the number of illegal dumping reports.

Leal says each site is investigated by his deputies and if a dumper is found, they will be prosecuted.

“We’re tired of people in Precinct 4 becoming victims of illegal dumping. Don’t dump on us in Williamson county precinct 4 or you’ll go to jail,” Leal said.

Leal said the public should stay vigilant about dumping on their property, put up security cameras or fences to deter trespassers from unloading their trash.