Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Health officials are making big plans to get shots in little arms across Central Texas.

This comes after federal health officials gave the final approval for a kid-size dose of the Pfizer vaccine to be used for 28 million children who are ages 5 to 11.

In Williamson County, there are about 68,000 children now eligible to get the vaccine.

“It was a matter of just picking the day and scheduling it. It was incredible easy,” said Jessamy Rose.

Rose’s 9-year-old daughter is one of the first in line. She’s looking forward to fewer close calls at school.

Jessamy Rose anticipates vaccinating her 9-year-old daughter this week. (Courtesy: Jessamy Rose)

Jessamy Rose anticipates vaccinating her 9-year-old daughter this week. (Courtesy: Jessamy Rose)

“Her class, twice, got the email that she was in close contact with someone that had a confirmed COVID case,” said Rose.

Walgreens, H-E-B, pediatric offices and local heath districts are where parents are finding the vaccine. The Williamson County and Cities Health District says it doesn’t expect a shortage in vaccines this time around.

“There’s a about 18 providers in the area including us,” said Kaitlin Murphee, WCCHD clinical services director. “Here at the health district, we are receiving 100 doses. There are some providers that are getting up to 2,400.”

WCCHD plans to begin administering vaccines starting Monday, Nov. 8. There’s also a tremendous relief for school districts.

WCCHD clinics will be offering COVID vaccinations for 5-11-year-olds beginning the week of Nov. 8. Call 512-943-3600 to schedule an appointment. https://t.co/yOPMacoR5E — WCCHealth District (@WCCHD) November 3, 2021

“The anxiety of not having this vaccination for our 5 to 11 year olds has been the top of our list,” said Cristin Wicketts, Leander ISD district nurse. “We’re really excited about having this opportunity now.”

Leander ISD’s head nurse has scheduled their first 5 to 11 year old vaccine clinic for Saturday. There are 1,000 doses already in hand, and any student, even outside the district, is welcome.

The clinic will be held at the Leander Extended Opportunity Center located at 300 West South Street from 1 to 5 p.m. The district says appointments aren’t required, but parents should look for a form on the district website to fill out prior to arrival.

In Round Rock, the school district is also preparing for future clinics in November and December.

“This is what we’ve been waiting for. The term ‘game changer’ is overused, but it’s applicable here,” said Jenny Caputo with Round Rock ISD communications.