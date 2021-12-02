What does policing look like as City of Taylor grows?

TAYLOR, TEXAS (KXAN) — Before Tuesday, Taylor hadn’t had any homicides in the city limits. That changed when five people died in two separate cases that marked the city’s most serious crimes this year.

Four bodies were found in a Taylor home on the 600 block of Symes Street Tuesday, which investigators confirmed Wednesday was a murder-suicide.

Eight minutes down the road, police showed up at 2100 Whistling Way in response to another homicide.

With two of their biggest crimes happening in one evening, KXAN’s Kaitlyn Karmout asked the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office what policing may look like as the City of Taylor grows.

“It’s something that you watch and monitor,” said Williamson County Sheriff Mike Gleason. “We put the most police officers in our highest crime areas. There’s no point in patrolling the cornfields out there, though.”

Right now, there are 30 officers who currently patrol and investigate crimes within the city limits. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office handles the outskirts, but that could be adjusted once the new Samsung manufacturing plant changes the landscape.

“When it comes to a large industrial park and they’re generating revenue, and there’s dozens of cars in the parking lot and disturbances and burglaries, then they’ll have to make a decision on whether or not they’ll annex that part of the city and provide those services,” Gleason said.

Sheriff Gleason said the area along County Road 401 and 404, where Samsung is expected to go, could also remain under the County’s jurisdiction. In the meantime, the Taylor Police Department confirmed that it’s looking to hire more officers in order to meet the growth.