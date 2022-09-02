WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Several people captured a strange formation of green lights Thursday night hovering and moving above the Brushy Creek area, prompting them to wonder whether they witnessed something otherworldly.

Emily White said she and her friend froze when they saw a grouping of lights forming a circle overhead when they went for a walk at about 10 p.m. Thursday. She pulled out her cell phone to record the grouping that they saw in the night sky.

“We stopped for a few minutes, and we were kind of mesmerized by it. It was almost like a ray of yellow-green lights,” White said. “I’ve never seen anything like that before. They were really silent, too, and not really moving. Yeah, it was crazy to see.”

White has been visiting Austin since June. She returns home to England next week, and she said people there often joke about Americans talking about alien sightings or seeing unexplainable things in the sky. However, she’s now got her own story to tell to everyone back home.

“I already called my mom about it this morning, and she was just laughing,” White said, smiling. “She was like, ‘No way.'”

Michael Daniels captured movement from the same grouping of lights, which suggest they may have been illuminated, choreographed drones. He spotted the lights changing their formation Thursday night near Prayer Mountain in the Spicewood area. In his video, it then shows two of the lights quickly dart away from the group, and someone loudly exclaimed, “Woah woah woah, what is that?”

KXAN reached out Friday to several astronomy and engineering professors from the University of Texas at Austin who could possibly shed some light on what people saw Thursday. However, no one was available for comment in the afternoon.

Neither watch command at the Austin Police Department nor the Travis County Sheriff’s Office received any calls Thursday from people reporting these unusual sightings, so it remains unclear what the source of these unidentified aircraft is.