West Nile virus found in Cedar Park mosquito trap sample

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — For the 11th time this season, a mosquito trap in Williamson County returned positive results for West Nile virus, county health officials announced Thursday.

The positive sample was taken from a trap near West Whitestone Boulevard and West New Hope Drive in Cedar Park, the Williamson County and Cities Health District said. It’s the first time this particular trap returned positive results for the virus.

The last positive result for West Nile in Williamson County came in late November from a trap in Leander, WCCHD said, and the county hasn’t reported any cases of the virus in humans this year.

Three people in Travis County have contracted the virus this year, although two of the three were exposed to it outside of the area, health officials said.

Mosquitos are in Central Texas all year long, but now they are beginning to become less active. Even so, Jason Fritz with WCCHD said people can do a couple things to protect themselves from being bitten and potentially infected.

“Cooler temperatures prolong wet breeding areas for mosquitoes,” he said. “Dumping any amount of standing water around your home and using insect repellent when outdoors, especially at dawn and dusk, is highly recommended to keep yourself and your family safe from mosquito-borne illness.”

Dressing in long sleeves and pants is also helpful in preventing bites, Fritz said.