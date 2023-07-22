WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Friday, the Williamson County and Cities Health District, or WCCHD announced that a mosquito trap sample taken from the Sonterra Community has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

In response, the Sonterra Municipal Utility District will be spraying for mosquitoes Sunday and Monday evening, and while they do say the spray doesn’t pose any significant health risk, they do ask that pets be kept inside if possible.

This is the seventh positive trap seen in Williamson County this year and is one of 13 counties in Texas to be positive for West Nile this year.

Some of the symptoms of West Nile Virus include fever, headache, body aches, a skin rash on the trunk of the body, and swollen lymph nodes. Those older than 50 or with compromised immune systems are more likely to develop severe symptoms.

What can you do to protect yourself?

Here are some tips from the WCCHD: