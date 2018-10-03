West Nile detected in another mosquito sample in Cedar Park

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An adult female mosquito is seen uder a microscope at the Sun Yat-Sen University-Michigan University Joint Center of Vector Control for Tropical Disease on June 21, 2016 in Guangzhou, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A new sampling of mosquitoes captured in southwest Cedar Park have tested positive for West Nile Virus, the city reported Wednesday.

The sample was taken Sept. 27 near Cypress Creek Road and Sun Chase Boulevard and the Texas Department of State Health Services released the results Tuesday. All four samples in Cedar Park that have come back positive this year have been in that area, the city says. It traps and tests mosquitoes in six areas of the city.

This year, there have been no reported cases of West Nile in Cedar Park, and there hasn't been a case in Williamson County since 2016, according to the city. Since the beginning of the year, 66 people have come down with either West Nile Fever or West Nile Neuroinvasive disease in Texas as a whole. Last year in Texas, there were 135 cases of illness, and six people died.

The city has worked to drain or treat standing water and reminds people to do the same. People should also prevent mosquito bites with spray or by wearing long sleeves.