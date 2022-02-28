‘We need justice for this child’: Funeral held for Hutto teen shot in head

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Pews were packed at Dolores Catholic Church in southeast Austin Monday afternoon with 15-year-old Faith Monreal’s loved ones.

“This is every parent and grandparent’s nightmare,” said Faith’s grandmother, Charlette Robinson, before she stepped into the funeral service.

Faith’s family said she was at a friend’s house for a sleepover when they got a call from police saying she was shot in the head.

Police said the shooting happened Dec. 12 in the Hutto Town Square neighborhood. But the family has no other answers.

Faith Monreal was a sophomore at Hutto High School.

“We need justice for this child,” said Robinson. “The family needs peace.”

We’ve been asking the police department about the case ever since the Hutto Independent School District sent a letter to parents about this the Monday after it happened, saying a “tragic incident occurred … involving two of our high school students.”

Neither investigators nor the district attorney’s office have disclosed information on arrests or possible charges, citing the ongoing investigation.

Faith spent weeks on life support before she died earlier this month.

The funeral is over, and the family still doesn’t know what happened on the December night their high school sophomore died.

“It’s bad knowing you have to bury your child, but worse not knowing what happened to your child,” said Robinson.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Faith’s family.