WCSO to increase DWI patrols for holiday season

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office announced more patrols for the 2019 holiday season with a focus on stopping impaired drivers.

WCSO and law enforcement officers across Texas will increase DWI patrols as part of TxDOT’s “Plan While You Can” campaign beginning Monday, Dec. 16 through New Year’s Day.

In 2018, there were 2,370 DUI-alcohol related crashes in Texas during the holiday season. These crashes killed 75 people and seriously injured another 199 in Texas, according to WCSO.

Drivers can face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time and loss of their driver’s license.

Visit SoberRides.org to find alternatives to drinking alcohol and driving, such as:

Designating a sober driver

Calling a cab or ride-share service

Using mass transit

Asking a sober friend or family member for a ride

Spending the night

The Austin Police Department also enacted its No Refusal enforcement for the holiday season. The enforcement period began on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, and will last until early January 2020.