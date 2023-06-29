WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said its detectives are working with local and federal law enforcement agencies for its Central Texas Task Force Overdose Investigation Team.

In a social media post, the WCSO said it will work alongside the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Homeland Security, National Guard, as well as local law enforcement agencies to investigate overdose deaths in the county as the fentanyl epidemic continues through Central Texas.

WCSO said it has also teamed up with Texas Against Fentanyl and A Change for Cam to spread fentanyl awareness and education across the area.

The roots of both organizations stem from parents that lost a child to fentanyl poisoning. Efforts from those parents have now led to a bill potentially being signed into law that mandates schools to teach some grade levels about the dangers of fentanyl.