LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies are responding to the scene of a three-vehicle collision involving a loaded school bus on Wednesday afternoon.

According to WCSO, no one aboard the Liberty Hill ISD bus was injured in the crash in the 1200 block of County Road 200. It’s not known how many people were on board.

WCSO says the roadway is currently shutdown, and drivers should seek alternate routes.