WCSO: Man accused of stealing truck in Jarrell arrested by authorities

JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — A man accused of stealing a truck at gunpoint outside of a victim’s home in Jarrell on July 11 was arrested this week.

41-year-old Joshua Prier from Santa Rose, California was found and arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers in Sonora, Texas. As of Sunday, Prier is in custody at Williamson County Jail charged with first degree aggravated robbery.

Williamson County Sheriff’s detectives obtained an arrest warrant. The investigation was a joint effort between WCSO, the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force.

WCSO says it’s confident there is no further threat to Jarrell residents.