JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing incident in the 3000 block of Cressler Lane in Jarrell that happened around 6:30 Thursday evening.

According to WCSO, a woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

WCSO says the suspect is in custody and the public is not in any danger. Residents are advised to avoid the area as first responders work the area.