WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Detectives with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said Friday an investigation was underway after a woman was shot and killed Thursday night in the 4500 block of County Road 245, outside the City of Florence.

Deputies said the homicide occurred at approximately 8:45 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies arrived, a 70-year-old woman was found dead in the roadway. The victim’s name is being withheld until next of kin is notified, according to deputies.

More information regarding the investigation will be released as it becomes available, according to WCSO.

Officials mentioned a light-colored sedan, possibly silver or gray, last seen in the area around the time of the shooting.

Detectives asked that anyone with information regarding this homicide contact the WCSO Criminal Investigations Division Tip-Line at 512-943-1311 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1800-253-7867.