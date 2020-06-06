WCSO identifies man arrested during officer-involved shooting

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who was shot during an officer-involved shooting near Liberty Hill on May 18.

According to WCSO, Ramon Castro-Campos attacked a detective by choking him and biting his hand while he was trying to serve Castro-Campos with a warrant.

BACKGROUND: Suspect shot after biting, choking Williamson County detective trying to serve a warrant

WCSO says that the detective felt his life was at risk and fired his gun — sending Castro-Campos to the hospital. At last check, he was in stable condition. The WCSO detective was also taken to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released later that evening.

According to court records, Castro-Campos has three previous criminal charges, including aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury and assault by impeding breathing/circulation.

The detective was placed on administrative leave, per WCSO policy. He has been with the department since January 2017.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.