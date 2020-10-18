WCSO: Grass fire in Hutto leads to a few evacuations in nearby neighborhood

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — A grass fire in Hutto on Sunday led to a few residents being evacuated, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said.

A tweet from the sheriff’s office around 1:30 p.m. said deputies and the fire department were responding near the Siena neighborhood.

Video near the scene showed smoke filling the air near some houses.

At last check, the fire was under control.

KXAN has reached out to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to see how many residents were evacuated and if they have since been allowed back into their homes. We will update this story when we have more information.