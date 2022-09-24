FRISCO, Texas (KXAN) – On Friday, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office crime scene unit was presented with the North Texas Forensic Association’s Best Laboratory award.

According to WCSO, several agencies nominated the crime scene unit for its assistance to the agencies in North Texas.

“As part of its mission, the unit continues to share resources and expertise throughout the state to solve crimes,” WCSO said.

Mike Gleason, the Williamson County sheriff, said the ability to assist other agencies in solving crimes was a shared responsibility and a testament to the importance of teamwork.