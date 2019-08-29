WCSO arrests man accused of organized thefts using H-E-B app

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of using stolen credit/debit cards to purchase merchandise from H-E-B using the H-E-B Go application.

The investigation began after receiving a tip from H-E-B Loss Prevention. During the investigation, WCSO detectives say they were able to identify and link Christopher Lee Hill to fraudulent transactions conducted at four H-E-B locations in Williamson County.

The “H-E-B Go” phone application is designed to pre-load full credit or debit card information. While shopping, a customer can scan items as they pull them from shelves, then pay with the app and show the mobile receipt to the employee at the kiosk.

Hill reportedly conducted a total of 102 fraudulent transactions totaling approximately $15,000.00.

Twenty-five of the transactions have been disputed by account holders and charged back to H-E-B as fraudulent.

He is charged with credit card abuse.