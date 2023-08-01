Water suppliers to several municipalities in Williamson County say they anticipate increasing water conservation efforts later this week.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A water supplier to multiple cities in Williamson County said it anticipates moving a step higher in its drought contingency plan later this week amid the ongoing heat.

The Brazos River Authority oversees water from multiple Texas reservoirs, including Lake Georgetown and Stillhouse Hollow Lake. The agency provides water for the Brushy Creek Municipal Utility District, Round Rock and Georgetown.

Aaron Abel, BRA water services manager, said the agency anticipates implementing Stage 2 water restrictions this Friday in accordance with its drought contingency plan. This requires customers to reduce water use by 10%.

“What we need to do is try to extend the supplies, extend the water that’s in the reservoir as long as possible,” Abel said.

Abel attributed the restrictions to the water-evaporating heat, lack of rain, water consumption, and lower lake levels in Lake Georgetown and Stillhouse Hollow Lake.

Water Data for Texas shows that Lake Georgetown is just over half-full and Stillhouse Hollow is over 60% full.

Cities ask customers to start conserving water

The City of Round Rock issued a warning to its customers in anticipation of the BRA’s conservation efforts as well as restrictions that the Lower Colorado River Authority debuted last week.

Round Rock said its customers are currently in Stage 1 of its drought contingency plan, which allows outdoor watering twice per week.