CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Ranch to Market Road 1431 near the border of Round Rock and Cedar Park has reopened after a water main break.

A construction crew hit a water line, according to Cedar Park police.

Cedar Park police tweeted at 3:51 p.m. it shut down westbound lanes of RM 1431 just west of Sam Bass Road and that it was diverting traffic. At 4:42 p.m. it said the road had re-opened.