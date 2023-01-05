GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Parents dropping their kids off at a middle school in Georgetown will have to adjust their plans Thursday morning.

Georgetown ISD says a water main break was discovered late Wednesday near Tippit Middle School.

The district says it sent a letter to families about possible delays and changes but is going to tweet an additional message around 7 a.m. Thursday to make sure everyone was aware.

The district says it does not anticipate the water main break impacting water use on Tippit’s campus or the Thursday schedule.

GISD says the drop-off loop in front of the school will be closed. Parents can instead drop their kids off at the front parking lot. You will be able to enter and exit the campus as normal from Leander Road, according to the district.

The district does not anticipate any changes for students walking or riding the bus to Tippit.

GISD says Georgetown Police will be at the school to direct traffic.