The city of Leander said BCRUA divers confirmed a pipeline leak this week, asks customers to cut back.

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) – The City of Leander said Friday afternoon its water supplier found a leak in a pipeline that feeds raw water from Lake Travis to its treatment plant.

Repairs are underway as water customers remain under Phase 2 water conservation.

A release from the city said the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority detected the leak in the 36-inch wide pipe earlier this week which divers later confirmed.

The city said that raw water is being rerouted to its Sandy Creek water treatment plant nearby, but did not say if customers had any loss of water or low pressure.

There’s no estimation on when the line will be repaired but more information is expected to be shared at a BCRUA meeting next week.

The meeting is planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 in Round Rock City Hall.

Repairs on this leak are taking place as crews are working on a more permanent solution to water reliability issues for the cities BCRUA serves.

As water use grows with the populations of Leander, Cedar Park, and Round Rock BCRUA is building its Deep Water Intake system.

The 300 foot deep tunnel spans 36 feet wide and will have the capacity to take in 145 million gallons per day of water from Lake Travis.

In a video address, BCRUA General Manager Karen Brody said the new intake would boost the reliability of BCRUA’s services once it’s complete in 2027.

“This new project will be much more reliable in terms of withstanding the effects of drought on lake levels and be able to deliver increased capacity for the growing regional needs,” Brody said.