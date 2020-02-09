WATCH: Video shows burglars breaking, crawling in to Round Rock businesses

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Multiple Round Rock business owners are worried about how they’ll recover after burglars broke into their restaurants early Saturday morning.

“It’s very hard to compete with the big boys and here we are the little fellas and we’re trying to stay in there, so this issue is really gonna hurt us,” said John Coronado, general manager of Greenhouse Craft Food.

At least three businesses were hit between 3 and 6 a.m., owners say. Round Rock police spokesperson, Nick Olivier, said windows at four businesses were broken at the Market Place shopping center located at 1400 E Old Settlers Blvd when officers responded at 6:20 a.m.

Surveillance video provided by Beijing Express owner, Steven Ng, shows three suspects making their way into his restaurant through a broken window, and crawling over broken glass to the back.

“What a surprise to break in a small neighborhood restaurant,” Ng wrote to KXAN. He was on a business trip and came back to discover the suspects took about $600 in cash and a camera. He is turning the video he got over to police.

“You don’t break into people’s homes or in their businesses and steal what they were working on, and their hard-working, putting in their effort,” said Jerel Booker, the owner of The Snack Room.

He was hours away from his grand opening.

“This is a family-run business, this hurts, it hurts the community and it hurts me personally,” he said.

The burglars were able to get into Greenhouse Craft Food’s safe and registers, taking deposits and cash. “We learned it in kindergarten, if it ain’t yours, don’t touch it,” said Coronado, adding that the restaurant decided to sell a special burger for the unfortunate event that happened.

“Thank you Greenhouse Nation for all your support and we’re definitely going to build on your support and we’re definitely going to make Greenhouse even better.”

Round Rock police are investigating.