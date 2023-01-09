AUSTIN (KXAN) — There is a car in the Georgetown High School automotive garage that is creating quite the buzz.

“This our 1992 Fox Body Mustang,” said GHS junior Michael Friemel.

Automotive technology instructor Kelly Mayo said you won’t find any Mustang parts under the hood though.

“We built this from scratch,” Mayo said. “It wasn’t like we bought a kit and said step one, step two, step three, it was OK what is step one.”

Students were tasked with planning and building the electric car from the ground up. Under the hood, you will find wires and batteries all next to a whiteboard with notes and plans on how to make the electric car run.

“I never thought I was going to get to work on electric cars,” Ricardo Rodriguez said.

At first, the students faced many challenges and needed a few expensive parts to make the car run, Mayo said they received a $5,000 grant that helped them get those parts and in November they were able to get the car running.

“The biggest challenge was all the little details and all the problems,” junior James Huegel said.

The car is powered by six 12-volt batteries, but at the moment it only runs for a few moments before losing power. Mayo said they are hoping to add stronger batteries in the future.

“I love driving this car,” Heugel said as he drove out of the garage. “I feel so proud every time I bring it out.”

Mayo said his course offers students a chance to learn the basics of auto repair or learn the skills they need to pursue a career in the automotive industry.

“Electric vehicles are where it’s at,” Heugel said. “They are the future.”