A mama otter and her three pups go for a swim in a Georgetown man’s koi pond. (Courtesy: Ben Westbrook)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — You otter know about this precious footage of a mama otter and her three pups going for a dip in a Georgetown man’s koi pond.

Georgetown resident Ben Westbrook was out walking his dogs Thursday morning when he heard a large splash coming from the koi pond in his yard. Watch the video below to see the otters go for a little splish splash.

The river otter traditionally live near bodies of water like lakes, large rivers and streams, but clearly make exceptions for the occasional koi pond. They can be found in the Texas Gulf Coast region, living in marshes, bayous and inlets, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.

While river otters are found within the eastern portion of Texas now, TPWD said they likely were once more readily found throughout the Panhandle, north central and southern regions of the state.