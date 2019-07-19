Vote on future of CapMetro in Leander postponed

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The Leander City Council postponed a vote Thursday on whether or not to end the city’s agreement with mass transit provider Capital Metro.

Leander’s Mayor Troy Hill has questioned whether the city is paying too much for a service that not enough people use. Capital Metro officials said it actually provides services that cost well beyond what Leander contributes in sales tax every year.

Leander became a member city with Capital Metro in 1985 and agreed to annually contribute revenue from a 1% sales tax to the transportation authority.

During the last fiscal year that ended on Sept. 2018, Leander contributed $5,133,277 in sales tax revenue to Capital Metro, according to an agency spokesperson. Approximately 472 people in Leander ride the train or bus every weekday, CapMetro said.