Volunteers conduct wildfire mitigation at Cat Cave Preserve in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Office of Emergency Management is conducting wildfire mitigation at Cat Cave Preserve on Dec. 14 and 15.

The goal is to create a 50-foot shaded fuel break around the reserve. The need for the fuel break was identified in the Williamson County Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

(KXAN Photo: Alex Hoder)

Those working on the project included volunteers with Team Rubicon, a nonprofit made up of veterans dedicated to serving their community and helping people prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises.

