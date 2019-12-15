Volunteers conduct wildfire mitigation at Cat Cave Preserve in Williamson County

(KXAN Photo: Alex Hoder)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Office of Emergency Management is conducting wildfire mitigation at Cat Cave Preserve on Dec. 14 and 15.

The goal is to create a 50-foot shaded fuel break around the reserve. The need for the fuel break was identified in the Williamson County Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

(KXAN Photo: Alex Hoder)

Those working on the project included volunteers with Team Rubicon, a nonprofit made up of veterans dedicated to serving their community and helping people prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises.

Learn how to create defensible space around a home here.

