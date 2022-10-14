COUPLAND, Texas (KXAN) — An iconic symbol of our country was spotted in southeastern Williamson County this week and captured on video.

“OK folks, y’all ain’t gonna believe me, but there’s a bald eagle sitting in that tree, that was just munching on that coyote,” said the KXAN viewer who submitted the video.

That’s right — a bald eagle. The video was captured at Coupland Honey Company this week.

“It’s huge,” the viewer went on to say. Toward the end of the video, the bird spreads its wings and takes off.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, when a young bald eagle steps out on their own, they migrate north out of Texas and return by September or October.

The Texas bald eagle population is split into two categories: breeding birds and nonbreeding or wintering birds.

The bird typically nests in the state from October to July. Egg-laying then happens in December, TPWD said, with hatching occurring in January.

Earlier this week, thousands of birds migrated through Central Texas and Austin to get to warmer weather. Wednesday and Thursday nights were expected to be the big nights for migration.

Light pollution can impact birds when they’re migrating, so five designated dark-sky communities in Texas — all of which are in Central Texas — have committed to limiting light pollution, so birds can have an easier time traversing the skies.