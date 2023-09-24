WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Otters are usually shy, inconspicuous creatures that are rarely seen, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. But on Saturday, a KXAN viewer was lucky enough to spot a few.

The viewer said the otters were seen swimming at Granger Lake, a reservoir on the San Gabriel River in Central Texas.

“Their short legs and long, slender physique makes their movements on land seem awkward, but they are graceful and nimble in the water,” TPWD said.