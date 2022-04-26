LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Two children in Leander received an unexpected delivery to their family’s third-floor balcony that they won’t soon forget.

The Leander Fire Department tweeted a video Tuesday afternoon from an apartment complex where firefighters had apparently been conducting training. The short clip shows a firefighter reaching out from an extended ladder atop a fire truck to hand something to two small children in a family member’s arms.

The department’s post said, “While out on a training exercise, the Station 1 tiller crew (C shift) had an opportunity to hand out some stickers to 2 future firefighters!”