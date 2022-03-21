WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — At least a couple confirmed tornadoes moved through parts of Williamson County Monday evening as severe storms blew through the Central Texas area.

KXAN’s weather cam captured a tornado passing over Interstate 35 near State Highway 45 in Round Rock during the evening rush hour just before 6 p.m. Another angle of the tornado sent in by a viewer can be watched below.

After the storm, the City of Round Rock said it’s assessing the damage, and no major injuries or deaths have been reported at this time. The city said crews are responding along Highway 79, Gattis School Road and Greenlawn Boulevard.

Below is video from viewer Stanley Aniagu, who captured the damage at the Clay Madsen Recreation Center off Gattis School Road.

Two temporary shelters have been set up in Round Rock: the Dell Diamond Heritage Center (3400 E Palm Valley Blvd) and Redbud Elementary School (1500 Ty Cobb Pl).

Another tornado was seen near Hutto moving northeast around 6:12 p.m. by storm chaser Jeff Mangum. Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans said it passed near the area of Chandler Road and FM 1660.

The tornado in eastern Williamson County then passed through Circleville and approached Granger. It crossed right in front of Mangum and his storm-chasing team.

“Large wedge tornado crossing the road, debris in the air,” Mangum told KXAN’s First Warning Weather Team around 6:20 p.m. Cars could be seen driving right through the winds.

Around 6:27 p.m., Mangum and his team stopped to take a look at damage from the tornado in Granger. He said a home, a shed and farming equipment was damaged, but a family taking shelter there seemed to be OK.

“The house is destroyed and a lot of their farming equipment is gone,” Mangum said.

“The whole storm is rotating like a top,” he continued.

The National Weather Service should provide more details on the intensity of the tornadoes in the coming days, as well as exactly how many tornadoes the storm produced.

The Granger Independent School District is hosting a shelter at the school gymnasium. The district said it can provide, power, water and toiletries. It’s collecting supplies to host overnight stays if needed.

Granger ISD said anyone in need of shelter is welcome to go to the school gymnasium for assistance or resources. (KXAN Photo)

The Jarrell Independent School District is also working with its community to help Granger residents. The district said it’s collecting supplies at a donation site at the Jarrell ISD Central Office at 108 East Avenue F. The site will open at 8 p.m. Water, food, pillows, blankets, toiletries and worker gloves are needed.

Around 7:30 p.m., KXAN’s Tahera Rahman gave us a look at damage at a Bank of America building in Round Rock.

“All around it looks like a lot of cleanup ahead here,” Rahman said.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday night joined leaders from Williamson County, including County Judge Bill Gravell, who was noticeably emotional, to give updates on the tornado damage.

Gov. Greg Abbott joins Williamson County leaders to give update on tornado cleanup efforts on March 21, 2022 (KXAN Photo)

“I wanted the judge to know the state is standing with the people of Williamson County, shoulder to shoulder,” Abbott said. “We know that you have faced a devastating storm.”

Abbott said Williamson County is already in a disaster declaration due to the wildfires that broke out in the state last week.