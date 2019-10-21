Video captures Round Rock Refuse failing to separate curbside garbage and recycling

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Officials with Round Rock Refuse are currently looking into whether the operators of a dump truck improperly disposed of customer waste.

It comes after a man caught on camera the simultaneous collection of both trash and recycling in the same curbside pick-up.

In a viewer video obtained by KXAN, a dump truck labeled Round Rock Refuse, pulls up to a curb and picks up garbage. The truck then drives forward and also collects the recycling, delivering it into the same shoot as the garbage.

Doug Rice, who lives in Round Rock, shot the video. He said his family is very careful to separate their trash from their recycling. He was frustrated to see his trash collection service fail to separate the two during curbside pick-up.

“It’s almost ritualistic around here to make sure we recycle,” Rice said. “I was as shocked as anyone.”

According to the City of Round Rock website, garbage is scheduled to be picked up once a week. Recycling is every other week. The website notes that recycled items should be placed in a separate green container.

“Recycling at home is easy and convenient with the City’s single-stream curbside recycling program. Toss your recyclables in your green recycling container, no sorting necessary, then place at the curb on your scheduled pick-up day,” the website says.

Round Rock Refuse and the City of Round Rock told KXAN they are currently looking into this situation to determine if these items were disposed of improperly.

Tonight on KXAN News at 9 and 10 p.m., Alex Caprariello will visit with both Round Rock Refuse and the homeowner to determine how the trash collection service will proceed in customer collections.