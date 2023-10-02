Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for Oct. 2, 2023.

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The vehicle of a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide in Bell County was found abandoned in Leander last week, the Bell County Sheriff’s Office said on social media.

Law enforcement believe Ryan Adam Madden may be in Travis, Williamson or Burnet Counties, BCSO said. Furthermore, he is also known to have ties to the Bell County area, more specifically, in Belton.

Madden is wanted in connection with the homicide of Cody Wayne Kinslow in Little Flock. BCSO said an arrest warrant for murder was issued, and there was an attempt to arrest Madden on Sept. 28. However, he evaded that arrest attempt, BCSO said.

Image of Ryan Adam Madden provided by the Bell County Sheriff’s Office

Madden was last seen driving a white GMC dully pickup, which was found abandoned in Leander, according to BCSO. The truck has the Texas license plate SHN9954.

Anyone with any information on Madden’s whereabouts are urged to contact BCSO by calling (254) 933-5412 or Bell County Crimestoppers at (254) 529-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if the information leads to Madden’s arrest, according to BCSO.

Madden is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

Howard Lee Bailey and Sandy Gayle Carrese, of Liberty Hill, were both charged with murder in connection with the investigation. Carrese’s bond was set at $1 million, BCSO said.