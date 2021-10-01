Update on Ponderosa Pet Resort fire that killed 75 animals expected Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Georgetown Fire Chief John Sullivan is expected to provide an update on the deadly Ponderosa Pet Resort overnight fire from a few weeks ago.

Sullivan will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Friday, which we will stream in this story on kxan.com, on our KXAN News App and on the KXAN Facebook page.

The Sept. 18 fire killed at least 75 pets boarding at the facility, affecting 59 families in total. The resort’s owner said at the time “I feel their heartbreak intensely,” and characterized the fire as “accidental.” At the time, fire officials had not confirmed the cause.

Families and community members set up a memorial outside the business on the 2800 block of N. Austin Avenue in Georgetown. Georgetown’s city council also approved funding to build a permanent memorial at the city’s Bark Park.

In the days that followed, owners and the community called for accountability. The pet resort did not have a kennel permit — however, that permit only required it to have adequate space and follow animal health regulations, and wouldn’t have made the facility have sprinklers or overnight staffing. The city said it wouldn’t fine Ponderosa Pet Resort, as others in the area are also without a permit and it said it wanted to focus on education and awareness.

But, it did say it’s working to update city fire codes and expected resolutions to come before city council in the fall. The pet resort’s owner said it will also work to implement measures to prevent incidents like this.