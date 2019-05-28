UPDATE: 1 killed, 2 hurt after 3-car wreck on SH 29 west of Georgetown

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were hurt and one died after a three-car collision on State Highway 29 west of Georgetown Tuesday morning, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

The collision was first reported at about 8:30 a.m. near the 6200 block of East SH 29. The wreck appears to be near the Cimarron Hills Golf & Country Club.

Tuesday afternoon, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said three people were taken to the hospital after the wreck with injuries. One of those people succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.