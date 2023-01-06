ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation opened an overpass for drivers Friday in Williamson County.

TxDOT said crews opened the eastbound RM 620 overpass at Chisholm Trail at 5 a.m.

According to a TxDOT announcement, the overpass starts at Briarwood Drive and lets drivers travel over Chisholm Trail and get to Interstate 35. Drivers can also the eastbound 620 frontage road to get to Chisholm Trail.

Drivers heading west on 620 would not be impacted yet. TxDOT said Thursday the westbound part of the overpass would open “in the coming weeks, weather permitting.”

According to TxDOT, this is part of the RM 620 Roundabout project in Williamson County.