TxDOT launches planned demolition, reconstruction of Ronald Reagan Boulevard bridge

JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County commuters will need to rethink their typical routes with the demolition and reconstruction of Ronald Reagan Boulevard Bridge in Jarrell. The Texas Department of Transportation launched the project May 3, closing the roadway to traffic.

HEADS UP: The Ronald Reagan Boulevard bridge over I-35 is closed for demolition and reconstruction. The first of two new bridges is expected to open in June. Watch for detour signs! #My35 #ATXtraffic @wilcogov #Wilco pic.twitter.com/icPp0SQgIs — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) May 3, 2021

Drivers heading to westbound Ronald Reagan Boulevard from northbound Interstate 35 will take exit 274 to Bud Stockton Loop before making a U-turn to the I-35 southbound frontage road.

For southbound I-35 traffic traveling to CR 311, drivers will take exit 270 before making a U-turn at the CR 143 intersection, then heading northbound on the I-35 frontage road.

The existing bridge will be replaced by new eastbound and westbound bridges, according to TxDOT documents. The new eastbound bridge is projected to open in June and will permit two-way traffic over I-35 while construction on the westbound bridge continues.

The I-35 at Ronald Reagan Boulevard project, launched in June 2019, is expected to finish construction in late 2021. The project includes a construction cost of $12.3 million, funded by TxDOT and the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.