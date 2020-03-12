TxDOT breaks ground on roundabout project in Round Rock

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation broke ground on a construction project on Ranch Road 620 in Round Rock Wednesday.

The construction from Interstate Highway 35 to Deep Wood Drive will widen lanes and add overpasses at Chisholm Trail and Lake Creek Drive. It will also create a roundabout beneath the Chisholm Trail overpass.

“This project has come about because of the tireless efforts of our local partners, and I am excited that we are able to make these much-needed improvements a reality,” said Tucker Ferguson, TxDOT Austin District engineer.

This development of the project was funded through a partnership between the City of Round Rock and Williamson County. The $27.4 million construction was funded by TxDOT.

The project is scheduled for completion in late 2022.