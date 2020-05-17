Two Taylor teens killed in ATV crash over weekend

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said two teens were killed in an ATV crash in Taylor on Saturday.

A sheriff’s office spokeswoman said of the three teens involved, two of them died. They were 14 and 15-years-old. The other juvenile who was involved sustained minor injuries.

Deputies responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. at County Road 482.

A statement from a Taylor ISD spokesman said in part, “our community is hurting right now over the sudden loss of two young men,” adding that one of the teens attended Taylor High School and the other, Taylor Middle School. It went on to say, “we are deeply saddened at this tragic and sudden loss and will offer counseling and bereavement services to all students and staff.”