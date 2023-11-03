HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Two people suffered serious injuries after a four-vehicle crash between Hutto and Taylor on Friday, a spokesperson for the City of Hutto confirmed to KXAN.

At approximately 5 p.m., officials responded to the crash in the 11000 block of US-79, according to the Hutto Police Department.

One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, and the other was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The crash remained under investigation Friday by Hutto PD.