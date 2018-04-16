Two people in Williamson County test positive for Zika virus

File- In this Aug. 16, 2012 file photo, mosquitos are sorted at the Dallas County mosquito lab in Dallas. A cooler-than-normal spring has slowed the breeding season for mosquitoes, but experts warn this doesn’t mean that Texans should let down their guard when it comes to protecting themselves from the West Nile virus. (AP Photo/LM […]

Two people who live in Williamson County tested positive for Zika this month, making it the first Zika cases in Texas this year.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says the two cases were travel-related and the two individuals got sick while abroad.

The peak of the Zika scare was in 2016, when it became a nationally notifiable condition. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5,168 Zika virus cases were reported in 2016. That year, Texas had 312 cases of the Zika virus and six of those cases happened from local mosquitos.

Due to the rapidly increasing number of Zika cases that year, the state started testing for Zika virus at its public health lab in Austin.

In 2017, the number of Zika virus cases dropped dramatically to 432 cases nationwide with 54 reported in Texas.

The state health department is still urging people who are traveling to warmer climates such as Latin America and the Caribbean to protect themselves.

Have a comment? Leave it below: