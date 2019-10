GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A two vehicle crash on Highway 29 sent two people in Georgetown to the hospital on Sunday.

Georgetown police say the crash happened around 11 a.m. A driver in one vehicle was transported to Seton Williamson County with significant injuries and the passenger of the other car was transported to St. David’s Georgetown Hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed for some time, but reopened around 3:45 p.m.

A cause has not yet been determined.