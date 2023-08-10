WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead after a murder/suicide in Georgetown Thursday, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

At approximately 5 p.m., WCSO responded to a residence in the 500 block of Vaughn Street in Georgetown after a 911 caller said two people were shot, according to a news release from WCSO.

Officials arrived on the scene and found one man and one woman dead, the release said.

According to the investigation, WCSO said there was an isolated murder/suicide incident. The name of the victims were not provided, as officials needed to notify next of kin.

There was no danger to the public, and the incident remained under investigation Thursday, WCSO said.