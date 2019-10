WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s office says they are responding to two separate crashes Wednesday morning on State Highway 45 leading into Round Rock.

The Sheriff’s office tweeted around 9:14 a.m. that the incidents have shut down westbound traffic on SH 45 between A.W. Grimes Boulevard and Donnell Drive.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution driving in the area as officers work to clear the scenes.