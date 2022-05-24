AUSTIN (KXAN)– Two school districts in Central Texas will discuss applications from Samsung Austin Semiconductor, LLC, in special meetings Tuesday night.

According to KXAN’s media partners at the Austin Business Journal, documents were filed with the Taylor and Manor independent school districts that indicate Samsung is asking for more Chapter 313 incentives, which give tax breaks to big factories.

This comes just six months after Samsung announced its $17 billion chip-making factory would be coming to Taylor, Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott had said that plant would create over 2,000 tech jobs, thousands of indirect jobs, and a minimum of 6,500 construction jobs.

Both school board meeting agendas posted over the weekend did not detail the Samsung projects but indicated board members will be considering multiple agreements.

“We currently do not have specific plans to build at this time, however, the Chapter 313 applications to the State of Texas are part of a long-term planning process of Samsung to evaluate the viability of potentially building additional fabrication plants in the United States,” said Samsung spokesperson Michele Glaze.

Both include time for public comment.

Manor ISD’s meeting starts at 5 p.m. and will not be live-streamed; it is an in-person-only event. You can find the agenda on the district’s BoardBook site.

Taylor ISD’s meeting starts at 7 p.m. You can find the agenda on the district’s BoardBook site, and the live stream on Youtube.