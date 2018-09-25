Truck found after hit-and-run in Leander that killed father of 5 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Danny Hankins (Family photo) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Aleisha Hankins rode a lot with her husband, Danny, on his motorcycle. He died in a hit-and-run crash on September 23, 11 years to the day after she lost her first husband in another wreck. (Credit: Aleisha Hankins) [ + - ] Video

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A woman lost her husband in a deadly hit-and-run 11 years to the day after her first husband died in a car crash.

Aleisha Hankins said her husband, Danny, died early Sunday morning when a truck drove off after striking him on his motorcycle. The crash happened near Palmera Ridge Boulevard and Ronald Reagan Boulevard in Leander, about 10 miles from their home in Round Rock.

"[Sept. 23] is not a happy day in my family," Aleisha said.

The Leander Police Department reported Tuesday they found an abandoned black GMC truck that they believe hit Danny. The truck in question is now being held by police, while they actively try to track down the driver. No arrests have been made just yet.

Aleisha said she hopes whoever struck and killed her husband will be caught soon.

"You left me without a husband. You left my kids without a dad," Aleisha said. "They need a bit of closure with that. It's hard to do without someone coming forward."

She said Danny had a passion for riding his motorcycle, but nothing was more important than his love for his five children, who are all between the ages of 10 and 13. An online fundraiser has now been set up through GoFundMe to benefit the family.

"His kids were always his number one priority. Nothing came before them," Aleisha said. "If he couldn't afford something for himself, but he could do it for the kids, he would do it for the kids."

Danny also worked in water reclamation for the city of Cedar Park's Public Works Department. His coworkers are planning a memorial motorcycle ride Sunday afternoon ahead of his funeral. They're asking anyone who'd like to join the ride to meet them at Twin Creeks Icehouse, located at 13400 Farm to Market 2769 in Austin. They'll leave from there at 3 p.m., then head to the church for Danny's service.

"We want this to be the biggest thing that anybody could ever want for somebody," Justin Fink, one of Danny's coworkers, said.

"We're going to do it for Danny," Jeffrey Phillips, Danny's supervisor, added.

Leander police are still asking anyone with information that would be helpful in this ongoing investigation to contact Lt. Billy Fletcher directly at 512-528-2814 or bfletcher@leandertx.gov.