Trouble in Taylor, already: Roads vacated to Samsung cause concern

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Changes are already coming to the City of Taylor after Samsung’s decision last month to build its new factory there, and it’s causing some tension.

Williamson County commissioners approved some road closures that are raising concerns with neighbors.

“We’ve kind of been blindsided,” said Bonnie Kaderka.

She and her husband, Robert, were harvesting the last of their pecans for the season, when they found out part of their daily route to the City of Taylor will be shut down.

“I’d say I use it at least 10 times a week, sometimes twice a day,” said Robert.

On Tuesday, commissioners vacated these highlighted portions of County Roads 401 and 404 to Samsung.

The highlighted portion of this map shows the rough portions of County Roads 401 and 404 that commissioners vacated to Samsung on Tuesday. (KXAN map)

“When we go to the auction sales, take our cattle, we don’t get on Farm to Market 3349, it’s too busy,” Bonnie said. But that would be their only option when Samsung’s roads close.

A county spokesperson confirms those areas will be closed for through-traffic.

She also said county signs are set to go into effect Thursday, and Samsung will be responsible for putting “private property” signs on the border of its property.

She also said a new county road will be built at the southern border of the Samsung property.

“They’re vacating the roadway, but nobody’s bothered to ask us a thing,” said Albert Janecka, who was the neighbor who first informed the Kaderkas about the road closures.

Like his neighbors, Janecka is also upset the county did not ask for public input or even notify them of the change.

“The closure order says it won’t have any adverse impact on any of the adjoining properties, but they haven’t talked to anybody on the adjoining properties. How would they know?” he asked.

The closure order also states “Commissioners Court has determined that the Right-of-Way is not necessary as a public thoroughfare and has no other public use.”

“It’s used by everybody on this area, including farmers… going back and forth to avoid the major highways transporting their equipment and stuff,” Janecka said.

He said he only found out about the closures, because he saw county crews installing a sign on the road near his house. He said when he called around to different departments, he was finally told to take a look at this week’s commissioners court agenda.

A spokesperson for Samsung said there are no immediate plans to close the roads, and they’ll notify people before they do.

No word on when that might be and when neighbors will have to alter their daily routes.

“How much longer can we actually use it as a through-road or get to our church the way we’ve been used to going?” Bonnie wondered.