Triple-fatal accident off Highway 195 prompts Williamson Co. to step up speeding stops

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Days after another deadly crash on SH 195 claimed three more lives, officers were out today pulling over speeders. ​

Saturday, a Ford Mustang headed south crossed the median and hit a Hyundai Elentra headed north. ​

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says speed was likely a factor.

It falls under a reputation because of its history of deadly crashes. ​Highway 195 is a busy road along a main route to Killeen and Fort Hood. ​

Pieces from Saturday’s crash are still scattered where the crash happened, along with flowers in memory of those who lost their lives.

KXAN’s Kaitlyn Karmout was catching up on the Williamson County’s traffic initiative when the father of the only survivor arrived to find his son’s keys, lost in the wreckage.​

Flowers set up in memory of 3 killed in Saturday night fatal accident.

“I think it’s Evan’s car,” said Chris Karen, the crash victim’s father. “I am very thankful. There are a lot of things you worry about with him going forward in the future. Obviously my heart goes out for the parents of Evan’s friends and the gentleman in the other car.”

Chris Koren is quite literally picking up the pieces of that fatal accident that took the lives of two of his son’s friends and the driver of another car.

Koren lives in Central Pensylvania. His Saturday night phone call was one no parent wants to hear, especially being thousands of miles away. ​​

“The news just kept getting worse from there,” said Koren. ​​

With Evan in the passenger seat, he and his two friends were traveling to Austin from the Killeen Army post. ​​A familiar trek on what locals call “Warrior Lane.”​

“He actually just went through basic last fall. He’s a pretty new soldier,” said Karen.

​​The second car was going northbound.​ The driver of Evan’s car crossed the median and hit it head-on.​ Williamson County sheriff deputies say speed was a factor. ​​

Pieces from Saturday’s crash are still scattered where the crash happened, off I-195. (KXAN)

“This highway is just a recipe for disaster,” said Audrey Prather. “People drive down this road every day all day long at high rates of speed.”

​Audrey Prather lives off of Highway 195. She witnessed the crash victims take their last breaths.​

“It’s scary for us, when we have to pull out we have to make sure that there is enough distance because people travel this road so fast and they just don’t realize​​,” said Prather.

It’s a fear that’s waranted.

Since 2015, the data shows that there have been almost 2,000 accidents along this road, affecting 5,000 plus people, with 26 deaths. The number of crashes has steadily increased over the last five years​​.

The speed limit for most of it is set at 70 miles an hour. Now Williamson County deputies are sending a clear message to travelers ​​for the sake of those who have lost their lives.​

Wednesday, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office issued 42 citations and 75 warnings.

Deputies were also out doing commercial vehicle enforcement; those numbers reflect that too. ​