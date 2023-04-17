Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for April 17, 2023.

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A jury trial begins Monday in the murder case of Julie Hall. Travis Hall, her husband, was charged in 2021 in connection to her disappearance.

Travis Hall, 50, faces murder and tampering with evidence charges in the disappearance of his wife, Julie Hall.

Julie was reported missing in February 2021 after she was last seen at her apartment and did not show up to work as a Hutto ISD special education aide.

Julie Hall (Georgetown PD Photo)

The arrest affidavit said Hall lied multiple times about Julie’s whereabouts and his actions leading up to and after her disappearance. The affidavit also said Hall deleted texts from his phone that detailed an affair he was having, and he used Julie’s phone to send texts to lie about her status to her family.

Texas Rangers also found a handwritten letter in the couple’s apartment that said “I’m sorry! I killed your mother in her sleep.” The letter was signed, “Dad.” Hall told investigators the letter was for a book he was writing.

During a search, investigators found blood spatters in the apartment and evidence of a cleaning agent used. Detectives found a pipe wrench with blood. Hall told them it was his wife’s blood from when she cut herself helping change a drill bit.

Police have not recovered Julie’s body, as of a June 2021 update.

Hall was charged in June 2021 and faces a murder charge and two tampering with evidence charges. Hall was booked in the Williamson County jail Feb. 26, 2021, on a $1 million bail for the murder charge and two $500,000 bail amounts for the tampering charges.